21 Buildings You Need To See In Your Lifetime

The first buildings were built some 12,000 years ago.
We’ve come a long way since then — creating temples to our gods, houses for our operas, and museums for our art that rival nature’s beauty.
Here are 21 buildings you need to see before you kick the bucket.
You can see why the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing gets its nickname, 'The Egg.'
The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, houses an aquarium, an opera house, and an IMAX theatre all in one.
The legendary architect Christopher Wren designed St Paul's Cathedral, arguably the center of London. It opened in 1708.
After the Empire State Building opened in 1931, it was the world's tallest building for almost 40 years. It still attracts lots of attention, even from the sky.
The Süleymaniye Mosque presides over Istanbul like the sultan its named for, Süleyman the Magnificent.
Frank Lloyd Wright's residential masterpiece Fallingwater is nestled in Stewart Township, Pennsylvania.
Construction started on la Sagrada Família in Barcelona in 1882. While surreally breathtaking, the cathedral is still being built.
The Dancing House in Prague was originally known as 'Fred and Ginger' for the way it resembles Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers as they burn down a dance floor.
Notice the incredible harmony between the Golden Temple in Kyoto, Japan, and the 'Muromachi'-style garden surrounding it.
The Hundertwasser House in Vienna, Austria, is named for the hippie-genius who designed it: Friedensreich Regentag Dunkelbunt Hundertwasser.
Contrary to what you might think, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Rio de Janeiro is not, in fact, a spaceship.
Designed by Mies van der Rohe, the Farnsworth House near Plano, Illinois, is the epitome of Modernist elegance.
The Great Pyramid of Giza (center) in Egypt is the elder statesman of great buildings. Egyptologists estimate it was built between 2560 -- 2540 BC.
