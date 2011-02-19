The 14 Coolest Buildings Of The Year

Four of the coolest buildings of 2010 were built in America, according to voters at ArchDaily.Three award-winning buildings were built in Portugal.

Two award-winning buildings were built in Canada.

Iconic architecture isn’t exactly an economic indicator, but we’re happily surprised to see that not all of the awesome buildings are going up in Asia.

INSTITUTIONAL WINNER: Vodafone Headquarters in Porto, by Barbosa & Guimarães

OFFICES WINNER: Vakko Headquarters in Istanbul, by REX

CULTURAL WINNER: The Denmark Pavillion at the Shanghai Expo, by BIG with ARUP and 2+1

EDUCATIONAL WINNER: The Diana centre at Barnard College, by Weiss/Manfredi

HOUSE WINNER: Hunsett Mill in England, by ACME

HOUSING WINNER: 60 Richmond Housing Co-op in Toronto, by Teeple Architects

HOTELS & RESTAURANTS WINNER: Temporary Bar in Porto, by Diogo Aguiar & Teresa Otto

INDUSTRIAL WINNER: Laposa Winery in Hungary, by Atelier Peter Kis

INTERIORS WINNER: Closet House in Portugal, by Consexto

MUSEUMS & LIBRARYS WINNER: North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, by Thomas Phifer

PUBLIC FACILITIES WINNER: Bridge in Esch, Luxembourg, by Metaform Architects

REFURBISHMENT WINNER: Urban Outfitter's Corporate Office in Philadelphia, by Meyer Scherer & Rockcastle

RELIGIOUS WINNER: Tampa Covenant Church in Florida, by Alfonso Architects

SPORTS WINNER: Richmond Olympic Oval in Vancouver, by Cannon Design

