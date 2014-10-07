Check Out The Amazing Buildings Designed By Foster + Partners, The Firm Designing Apple's New HQ

City of Cupertino Apple Campus 2 will be completed by the end of 2016.

Apple is working on a new headquarters in Cupertino, California, with Foster + Partners, a British design firm.

In fact, we got a construction update on Apple Campus 2 on Monday. Apple anticipates the new building to be ready by the end of 2016.

As you might expect, Apple doesn’t partner with a design firm haphazardly. Foster + Partners has a history of innovative design projects.

The London-based firm has received over 620 awards and has won over 100 competitions.

