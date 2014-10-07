Check Out The Amazing Buildings Designed By Foster + Partners, The Firm Designing Apple's New HQ

City of CupertinoApple Campus 2 will be completed by the end of 2016.
Apple is working on a new headquarters in Cupertino, California, with Foster + Partners, a British design firm.
In fact, we got a construction update on Apple Campus 2 on Monday. Apple anticipates the new building to be ready by the end of 2016.
As you might expect, Apple doesn’t partner with a design firm haphazardly. Foster + Partners has a history of innovative design projects.
The London-based firm has received over 620 awards and has won over 100 competitions.
This Business Promotion Centre was completed in Duisburg, Germany, in 1993. Foster + Partners says it exemplifies the potential of architecture as a means to save energy.
This multimedia center completed in 1999 in Hamburg, Germany, looks eerily like the flagship Apple store in Manhattan. (The Apple store was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.)
London's Holborn Place was completed in 2000. Clearly Foster + Partners is no stranger to curved glass, a major aspect of Apple Campus 2.
Metropolitan was completed in Warsaw in 2003. Like Apple Campus 2, it has a large central green space.
Hermitage Plaza was commissioned in 2008 and includes plans for two new towers along Paris' skyline. It hasn't been completed yet.
