Check Out The Amazing Buildings Designed By Foster + Partners, The Firm Designing Apple's New HQ

Sam Colt
Apple Campus 2City of CupertinoApple Campus 2 will be completed by the end of 2016.

Apple is working on a new headquarters in Cupertino, California, with Foster + Partners, a British design firm.

In fact, we got a construction update on Apple Campus 2 on Monday. Apple anticipates the new building to be ready by the end of 2016.

As you might expect, Apple doesn’t partner with a design firm haphazardly. Foster + Partners has a history of innovative design projects.

The London-based firm has received over 620 awards and has won over 100 competitions.

In 1971, Foster + Partners designed this office for IBM in Cosham, UK.

In 1982 the firm completed this sprawling Renault distribution center in Swindon, UK.

Foster + Partners finished Century Tower in Tokyo in 1991. This is what it looks like inside.

This office in Duisburg, Germany, was built within a dense residential area in 1996.

This Business Promotion Centre was completed in Duisburg, Germany, in 1993. Foster + Partners says it exemplifies the potential of architecture as a means to save energy.

This striking headquarters for Commerzbank was completed in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1997.

This multimedia center completed in 1999 in Hamburg, Germany, looks eerily like the flagship Apple store in Manhattan. (The Apple store was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.)

London's Holborn Place was completed in 2000. Clearly Foster + Partners is no stranger to curved glass, a major aspect of Apple Campus 2.

Foster + Partners designed Citibank's London HQ, which was completed in 2000.

This low-rise office, called Tower Place, was completed in London in 2002.

Metropolitan was completed in Warsaw in 2003. Like Apple Campus 2, it has a large central green space.

London's Moor House, finished in 2005, is a combination of retail and office space.

The Troika is a massive multi-use office building completed in 2011 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Abu Dhabi World Trade Center was commissioned in 2007. It has yet to be completed.

Hermitage Plaza was commissioned in 2008 and includes plans for two new towers along Paris' skyline. It hasn't been completed yet.

