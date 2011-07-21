Building Your Dream Wrist Watch With Financial Help From Kickstarter.com

So you wanna build a watch? It is a common dream of enterprising watch lovers to simply posit “I just want to start my own watch brand.” It actually isn’t as hard as you might think.



There is a universe of services, companies, and resources to help you when starting from scratch. In fact, aBlogtoRead.com contributing writer Paul Hubbard wrote a post on this very topic here. There you’ll find information on actually making the watch, but more importantly is funding your project.

Whether you are interested in starting a new brand or just building a one or two models, you’ll need money upfront for the design and prototyping. Then you’ll need more money for the industrialisation and actual production. In between are costs for marketing, customer service, and a series of other little money-eaters.

The potential pay-off is real. If you build a nice looking watch you can made a handsome profit given a reasonable margin on your production and design costs. Though funding a large scale production of watches without an existing marketing is a very risky move. So how do you proceed?

