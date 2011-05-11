Building Violations - Another Dilemma For Homeowners Overwhelmed By The Recession

How can you avoid expensive fines and stay out of jail for possible building violations? Learn the rules. Many consumers don’t even know that they may potentially be breaking them. For this reason, some organisations try to educate consumers. For example, the International Code Council’s primary mission is to improve public safety by cautioning consumers about the risks associated with violating the codes as well as what the codes mean. Although studying their difficult jargon is monotonous, learning these rules is imperative for all property owners; even if you break a law unintentionally due to ignorance regarding it, the penalties are still steep.



Another recommendation for property owners is to hire a licensed professional to assess the potential for damages and building violations. Isolating and repairing little problems early on often mitigates expenses before they become massive.

The majority of code violations relate to structural issues, such as problems with elevators, emergency exits and wood framing. How can you afford to make sure that your building is in optimal condition to avoid a trip to your local building department?

One option is to devote a home improvement credit card entirely to building repairs. Match large construction jobs and renovation projects to the right sources of financing. You can get points for every dollar that you spend. Home improvement credit cards will finance your home-related expenses, such as sized beams, studs and floor jets. Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and other stores have these types of credit cards.

To ensure that you are financially prepared for a home improvement credit card, make sure that you:

1. Pay all of your outstanding bills to ensure your credit current credit cards accounts are up-to-date

2. Review your overall credit report

3. Only apply for a home improvement credit card 60 days after your report has been updated

Following these steps and staying on top of necessary repairs won’t just ensure that you stay out of trouble for code violations; you’ll also be assured that your home or commercial building is safe for those who live and work there.

