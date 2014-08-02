US

Man Straps On GoPro, Jumps Off Building

Caroline Moss

To the roof! Professional stunt man Ethan Swanson donned an HD Hero3 GoPro while taking a leap off of a Chicago rooftop, and the video is enough to warrant a need to wring your hands out after watching.

GoPro’s first quarterly earnings as a public company were scheduled to be announced later Thursday afternoon.

Take a look at this jump. It’s all from first-person POV.

You don’t want to try this at home:

GOPROYouTube/GoPro

Swanson takes his position on the roof:

GoPro2YouTube/GoPro

And gets a little nervous:

GoPro3YouTube/GoPro

Finally, he’s ready:

GoPro4YouTube/GoPro

And, go!

GoPro5YouTube/GoPro

Here’s what that looks like from the second GoPro he set up:

GoPro6YouTube/GoPro

And the landing:

GoPro7YouTube/GoPro

Safe and sound, the only casualty is the left leg of his pants:

GoProYouTube/GoPro

Watch the entire video here:

[H/T Bloomberg TV]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.