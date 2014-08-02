Man Straps On GoPro, Jumps Off Building

To the roof! Professional stunt man Ethan Swanson donned an HD Hero3 GoPro while taking a leap off of a Chicago rooftop, and the video is enough to warrant a need to wring your hands out after watching.

GoPro’s first quarterly earnings as a public company were scheduled to be announced later Thursday afternoon.

Take a look at this jump. It’s all from first-person POV.

You don’t want to try this at home:

Swanson takes his position on the roof:

And gets a little nervous:

Finally, he’s ready:

And, go!

Here’s what that looks like from the second GoPro he set up:

And the landing:

Safe and sound, the only casualty is the left leg of his pants:

Watch the entire video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

