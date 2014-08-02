Man Straps On GoPro, Jumps Off Building

To the roof! Professional stunt man Ethan Swanson donned an HD Hero3 GoPro while taking a leap off of a Chicago rooftop, and the video is enough to warrant a need to wring your hands out after watching.
GoPro’s first quarterly earnings as a public company were scheduled to be announced later Thursday afternoon.
Take a look at this jump. It’s all from first-person POV.
You don’t want to try this at home:
Swanson takes his position on the roof:
And gets a little nervous:
Finally, he’s ready:
And, go!
Here’s what that looks like from the second GoPro he set up:
And the landing:
Safe and sound, the only casualty is the left leg of his pants:
Watch the entire video here:
[H/T Bloomberg TV]
