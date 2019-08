You may have curtains that slide using rotating handles in your apartment, but you probably don’t have moving walls. The facade of the Kiefer Technic Showroom is made of panels that can move automatically, controlling temperature and sunlight. The facade is designed by Ernst Giselbrecht + Partner.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.