A Midwest Homebuilder Discounted Homes By $80,000 On Cyber Monday

A building company based mainly in Ohio and Kentucky offered a sweet Cyber Monday deal: homes marked down up to $80,000.



Dominion Homes only offered the flash sale to buyers willing to initiate the purchase yesterday:

“To qualify for Cyber Monday Sale pricing, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. November 28th complete the web form for each home of interest or contact the sales representative listed and register for an appointment. It’s that simple.”

Dominion advertised 12 three- and four-bedroom homes originally priced between $150,000 and $170,000 for the sale, which lasted 12 hours.

The company has not returned our phone calls, but we’ll keep you posted on the sale’s success.

