At least one person has died after a building collapsed in Italy

- A gas leak caused an explosion that resulted in a building collapsing in Italy, ANSA reported.
- The Italian fire service said one person has died and several are still missing.
- Two women have so far been found alive.
At least one person has died and multiple people are missing after a building collapsed in Ravanusa, a town in Sicily, Italy, Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire service said.
—Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021
Two women have been rescued from underneath the rubble, the agency said.
Local outlet ANSA reported that the collapse was a result of an explosion that was caused by a gas leak. At least three buildings were destroyed and several others damaged.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.