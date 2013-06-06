Building Collapses In centre City Philadelphia

A building collapse in centre City of Philadelphia may have trapped eight to 10 people, ABC 6 News is reporting.



It is not currently clear how the four story building on the A2200 block of Market Street collapsed. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area to allow the rescue workers access.

While there were some reports that an explosion may have caused the collapse, Philadelphia police are currently denying that is a possibility.

You can watch ABC 6 live here.

Pictures from the scene appear to show that a thrift store was located in the building:

Building collapse is at 22nd and Market in Philly. People may still be trapped twitter.com/Lescarpenter/s… — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) June 5, 2013

