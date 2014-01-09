Building Approvals Fall But Trend Still Solid

Picture: Shutterstock

In line with yesterday’s disappointing print in the Australian Industry Group’s Performance of Construction Index, the ABS has posted a larger than expected fall in building approvals for November.

Down 1.5% seasonally adjusted on the month against market expectations of 1%, building approvals undershot expectations.

This was largely due to the big fall in “private sector dwellings excluding houses” which fell 9.7% in November.

But the trend in building approvals in both monthly and yearly terms was positive, at 2.4% and 23.9% respectively.

That’s good for the economy heading into 2014, given that the end to the mining investment boom has freed up a number of construction workers who are likely to be able to find work in the improved housing construction market.

There’s more on the ABS.

