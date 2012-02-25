Build Your Product For Women

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Women are increasingly displaying their purchasing power in the tech space.From gadgets to social networking sites, some of the biggest product launches in tech have found their success, at least in part, by creating a product or tool that women love.



Women are a great demographic to target because they are more educated and are earning more money than ever before. Add that to the fact that they are getting married and having kids later than they ever have and you see why they are a great group to target.

Be warned though, targeting women can backfire. When Dell wanted to sell more laptops to women, they created Della, which was supposedly a more feminine way to shop for laptops. The site didn’t last.

Now check out these examples of companies that got it right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.