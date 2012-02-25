Build Your Product For Women

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Women are increasingly displaying their purchasing power in the tech space.From gadgets to social networking sites, some of the biggest product launches in tech have found their success, at least in part, by creating a product or tool that women love.
Women are a great demographic to target because they are more educated and are earning more money than ever before. Add that to the fact that they are getting married and having kids later than they ever have and you see why they are a great group to target.
Be warned though, targeting women can backfire. When Dell wanted to sell more laptops to women, they created Della, which was supposedly a more feminine way to shop for laptops. The site didn’t last.
Now check out these examples of companies that got it right.
Groupon has a lot of haters but clearly the company is doing something right.
It reported $15 million in operating income and had a forecast for growth.
As this graph from 2010 points out, women are helping them do it.
Birchbox, the company that delivers deluxe beauty samples to your door for $10 a month, is completely disrupting the distribution chain in the beauty industry.
The company has become so popular that it recently had to create a waiting list for those wanting to join the subscription.
Pinterest has been getting a lot of buzz recently as it has become one of the fastest growing websites ever.
It has been estimated that most of it's users are women.
The Nintendo Wii had record breaking sales thanks in part to all of the women who bought the gaming console
As people caught on to the Nintendo Wii, it set sales records by selling over 10 million units in 2009.
Years later, the console is still selling well and this is attributed in part to the fact that the wii is the gaming console of choice for women.
Furthermore, eight of the top 20 selling video games of 2010 were titles that were sold exclusively on the Wii.
Fitness games like Wii Fit Plus and Zoomba Fitness are part of what has become a billion-dollar fitness games industry.
Women are driving the demand for these kinds of games and it is paying off.
Wii Fit Plus was the sixth best selling video game in 2010.
Dancing games like Ubisoft's Just Dance franchise are another craze that is taking the video game industry by storm.
Of the top 20 best-selling video games in 2010, two of them were dancing games, with Just Dance 2 coming in at number 7 and Just Dance coming in at number 15.
Similar to the Wii, dancing games owe their success to the large numbers of women who buy them.
The Sims is one of the best-selling computer game titles of all time.
Despite the fact that creator William Wright didn't intend for the game to be played by women, an estimated 60% of the games users are.
In 2010, The Sims 3 was the 3rd best selling computer game and The Sims 3: Ambitions Expansion Pack, The Sims 3: High-End Loft Stuff, The Sims 3: Late Night Expansion Pack, The Sims 2: Double Deluxe, and The Sims 3: World Adventures were the 7th,12th,14th, and 15th best selling computer games that same year.
A Pew Internet study released last year found that women are significantly more likely than men to use a social networking site and are also more active while using one.
Keep in mind that Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry have the largest number of followers on Twitter.
There are tons of age old questions about Apple users. Are they smarter? Wealthier? More educated?
The answers to all of those questions seem to be yes but there's one more thing about those who possess an iOS device; they tend to be women.
We don't need to remind you about how the iPhone is killing it in the mobile phone industry as one of the most successful products ever launched.
Coincidence?
Women love to play mobile games on their smartphone and they are helping mobile games become some of the most popular apps in the app store
Mobile gaming is the phenomenon that just won't stop.
Leading this revolution is women who compose the majority of the mobile gaming industry.
Fashion tech startups like Fab.com and mobile style app Pose are raising huge amounts of money for their businesses in the fashion tech space.
This is a space to watch as new startups are launching every day.
