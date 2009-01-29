Build Your Own Kindle 2! (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN) will likely announce the next edition of its Kindle e-book reader on Feb. 9. So what will it look like?



The New York Times’ Brad Stone suggests it could have an updated, more responsive screen that refreshes faster. (But still black-and-white.)

Photos from gadget site Boy Genius Report suggest it’ll have a sleeker case and better buttons.

A consumer electronics analyst tells the L.A. Times he thinks it’ll have a colour screen.

Meanwhile, some of the requests we’ve heard:

Support for more countries. The first edition used Sprint’s (S) wireless network, which only works in the U.S. A wifi chip or GSM-based cellular modem could offer overseas support.

A better Web browser. Or built-in RSS reader of some sort.

We’re not sure what track Amazon wants to take the Kindle down: If it just wants to be a really good e-book reader, keeping things simple and making the Kindle cheaper is its best bet. If it wants to compete more with Apple’s iPod touch — especially if a bigger version comes out later this year — and netbooks, it might try pushing Kindles with colour screens and better Internet software. It could, of course, do both, by selling two different devices.

What do you want from Amazon’s next Kindle? A souped-up netpad? Or just a lightweight, less-expensive e-book reader? Any specifics? Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

