Build Your Own 3G iPhone: Play The SAI iPhone Prediction Game! (AAPL)

On Monday, June 9, Apple CEO Steve Jobs will likely take the lid off the gadget we’ve been waiting for since last summer: The second edition of his wildly successful iPhone.



Three things are certain about this new phone: It will have access to faster, 3G mobile data networks. It will include the iPhone 2.0 software update, which will give it better support for corporate email and calendars, and access to official, third-party software through the new iPhone apps platform. And it will be available in many more countries than the first iPhone, thanks to a handful of distribution deals Apple has been signing with international carriers.

Everything else is still a secret. But that doesn’t mean our insightful readers can’t accurately forsee what what’s to come: Time for the 2008 iPhone 2.0 Prediction Game! In the comments below, or via email to [email protected], please submit:

A list of iPhone features/services as you think Jobs will announce, such as “real GPS” or “a free version of .Mac that synchs my email, calendar, photos with my Mac and my iPhone,” or “a slide-out keyboard,” or “a $199 cheapest price tag.” (You don’t have to include the three known features we listed above; you won’t get extra points for retyping them.)

The exact date the 3G iPhone will go on sale in the U.S.

Apple’s (AAPL) closing stock price on June 9.

How we’ll score you:

You get one point for every feature/service you guess correctly. We’ll subtract a point for every feature you guess wrong.

If you guess the U.S. debut date exactly, we’ll give you 3 points. If you don’t, you get zero.

If you’re within $1 of Apple’s closing stock price on June 9, we’ll give you 5 extra points. If you’re within $5, we’ll give you 1 extra point. All other guesses are worth zero.

What does the winner get? Your name in lights, SAI style. What’s that? A post proclaiming your supreme ability to predict Steve Jobs’ moves, like our Macworld ’08 winner, Bartek Ringlewski. Entries must be in by 12 noon EDT on June 9; one entry per person.

