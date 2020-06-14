Leftover building materials were used to create a 2-story, 20-foot long tiny home on wheels for $84,746 — see inside 'Bitser'

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

New Zealand-based Build Tiny created the Bitser Tiny House, a two-story towable tiny home on wheels.

The tiny Bitser is 7.9 feet by 19.7 feet and sits at around 7,121 pounds.

Like any home, Bitser comes with a kitchen, bathroom, dining area, living room, lofted bedroom, and washing machine.

The tiny home on wheels, which was completed in March, cost around $US84,746 including appliances.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Zealand-based Build Tiny created the Bitser Tiny House, a two-story 19.7-foot long towable home on wheels.

The home was created out of extra material that was unused by previous builds, such as leftover windows and kitchen cabinets. But besides producing the tiny home with recycled pieces in mind, Build Tiny also wanted the interior design to reflect an “airy look” filled with light.

Biter was purchased by Build Tiny’s designer who “fell in love” with the build during construction and decided to purchase the mobile home before the company could publicly list it, according to its maker. While this particular build has already been sold, Build Tiny can create custom replicas for customers interested in a similar tiny home on wheels.

The tiny Bitser is 7.9 feet by 19.7 feet, and sits at around 7,121 pounds, allowing it to be easily towed, according to Build Tiny’s YouTube video tour of the tiny home. But like any non-tiny, non-mobile home, the Bitser comes with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.

Keep scrolling to see inside Bitser, which was completed in March and cost around $US84,746 including appliances.

Bitser’s main entry doorway was placed at the back of the home to save wall space, according to Build Tiny.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Source: Build Tiny

The kitchen comes with gas appliances, including the dual burner cooktop with a slide-out range hood.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The kitchen is also equipped with a refrigerator, sink, oven …

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

… long countertop, and plenty of push-lock storage units, just like any traditional kitchen.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The bottom of the kitchen’s overhead cabinets have a built-in strip light that brightens the countertop and sink below.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Build Tiny also included extra storage space in the form of a magnetic kitchen backsplash, allowing small storage tins to be easily accessed.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The door to the bathroom slides — instead of swings — out, saving space inside the tiny home.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

On the other side of the sliding door is a bamboo composting toilet, sink …

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

… storage, vanity, and shower.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The shower comes with a shower dome that leaves the rest of the bathroom steam and mould-free, according to Showerdome.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Source: Showerdome

Bitser also comes with a built-in table near the kitchen and bathroom that can accommodate up to two people.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The living room — which sets next to the kitchen — includes a couch with a removable swivel dining table.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

When the table isn’t in use, the tabletop and arm can be tucked away into one of the storage units integrated into the staircase.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The couch is lifted to create under-couch storage space.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The television — which sits across from the lounge area — can swivel to face other parts of the tiny home.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Build Tiny placed a thin fold-out storage unit, designed to store items like shoes, under the television.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Further storage in the tiny home includes the pantry, which sits directly across from the kitchen …

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

… and the aforementioned staircase-integrated storage units.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The washing machine is located next to the pantry.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The bedroom — which can fit a king bed — is located upstairs.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Across the bed is a series of cupboards and storage baskets that take the place of a traditional closet.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

The upstairs also includes a ledge that hangs above the living room.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

This ledge allows for the keeping of bulkier items that otherwise don’t fit in any of the storage units across Bitser.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

During a sunny day, the interior of the tiny home is lit with natural light through windows that are located in every room, including the bathroom and upstairs bedroom.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

But for cloudy afternoons and nighttime, the home can be brightened up with its recessed lights.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

For colder nights, Blister comes with a gas heater.

Build Tiny Build Tiny’s Bitser Tiny House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.