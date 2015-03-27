Learn how to build robots, remote-controlled cars, and more with the Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle [83% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’ve ever dreamed of building your own robots or remote-controlled cars, this course bundle is for you.

The Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle comes with over 25 hours of engineering training and a full toolkit.

Check out the four courses in the bundle below.

Complete Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle: $US520 $US84.99 [83% off]

This starter kit comes with the parts needed and a detailed guide on how to build your own circuits.

You’ll learn how to control lights, buzzers, and more.

Once you learn the basics, you can start building everything from robots to self-playing instruments.

In this course you will learn the principles of programming micro-controllers and of electronics design.

After the course, you’ll be able to start on your own electronic projects.

This course comes with over 99 lectures and 19 hours of content to teach you to program in the Arduino prototyping platform.

In this course, you will learn how to build a full-featured remote controlled car.

It comes with 29 lectures and 4 hours of content where you will learn things such as combining DC motors with L298N motor controllers and allowing for communication between Arduino with RF24-style transceiver modules.

In this course, you will learn how to create a gadget that posts your environment data to a web logging service.

The course comes with over 26 lectures and 5 hours of content where you will learn how to acquire sensors and display them on an LCD screen, how to upload sensor data to a free cloud logging service, and more.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon.

