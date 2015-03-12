Learn to build your own Apple Watch apps with this $19 course [93% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The final details about the Apple Watch were officially released on Monday.

The Apple Watch — just like the iPhone and iPad — will have apps on it.

If you are already brainstorming ideas for the next big hit, this is your chance to get ahead of the curve and learn how to build apps for this gadget.

We recommend checking out the Mammoth Interactive Apple Watch Watchkit.

It will teach you how to create 6 different sample apps and how to transport iPhone data into the watch.

Mammoth Interactive Apple Watch Watchkit course: $US299 $US19 [93% off]

