Build A Social Media Hiring Strategy

From Entrepreneur.com: This downturn is a great time to develop a social-media recruiting strategy if your company doesn’t have one yet. Here are some basic tips for getting started:



analyse your staffing needs. What kinds of jobs will you fill over the next year, and which social media sites will get you in front of your target applicants? If you run a small grocery, your potential workers are on the more casual Myspace and Facebook. If you need a director of sales, LinkedIn is a better bet.

Start where you're comfortable. Some sites will feel more intuitive to you, and that's fine. Dedicate 15 minutes to your favourite social media site a few times a week until you've got it down, and then branch out. Learn how other entrepreneurs use social media sites for recruiting, and don't be embarrassed to ask other members on these sites for shortcuts as you're learning them. Remember your manners. Would you walk into a networking event full of people you don't know and tell them to find the perfect applicant for you ASAP? Of course not; that would be rude. The same manners apply in cyberspace. Join some groups on social media sites and participate actively for a while before you ask members to forward your job listings and so on. Good manners and common sense give people a good vibe about you, and your company. Don't do too little, but don't do too much. Some candidates might think your company is in the dark ages if its social profile is too low, while others might get intimidated–even suspicious–if your company seems to be everywhere, all the time. Ponder the right level of exposure as you position your company. Be consistent and responsive. Make sure employees have a uniform way of describing the company on these sites so job seekers aren't confused, Fielding says. Designate an employee to check the company's social media pages daily, too. If a customer posts a message to your company's Facebook page saying the company is unresponsive, you'll only further this perception if the complaint goes unanswered for weeks. realise that it's a long-term commitment. Don't expect a quick ROI from your social media efforts. It takes six months minimum to build relationships with people on social media sites "and that's if you are hardcore," Miller-Merrell says. Be patient, stick with it and be prepared to make a few mistakes as you poke around these sites. What you do now will put you miles ahead of your main competitors in finding the right hires when the economy picks up. "If you don't have good people, you don't have a good product," Jordan says. These days, you can't have a good recruiting strategy without a good grasp of social media, either.Note: this article has previously appeared on Entrepreneur.com. >

