Build-A-Bear just recalled a bunch of stuffed animals because of a choking hazard and now the stock is getting slammed

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop fell by as much as 7% in trading on Thursday morning after the company recalled a brand of its stuffed animals.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company recalled 33,600 Starbrights Dragon stuffed animals.

“The satin seam of the stuffed animal can open, allowing the stuffing material to be exposed, posing a choking hazard for young children,” the CPSC said.

The commission reported no injuries so far, and said consumers should immediately take away the stuffed animals from children.

They were sold at stores and online between April and August this year, and cost about $US25.

Business Insider has reached out to the company, and we’ll update when we hear back.

Here’s a chart showing the price drop:

And here’s the stuffed animal:

