Buick Recalls Cars Because The Steering Wheel May Fall Off

GM is recalling certain 2013 Buick Encore SUVs because the steering wheel can come loose or completely separate from the steering column.



The 144 cars included in the recall were made in December of 2012, and all have heated steering wheels. The steering wheel fastener may not have been properly installed, according to GM.

In a document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker noted:

If the steering wheel separates from the steering column while driving, the ability to steer could be lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

The cars will be fixed at no cost to the owner, and the recall should be complete by April 12.

