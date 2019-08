Bugs Cafe isn’t your typical tapas spot. The restaurant near Angkor Wat in Cambodia combines European techniques with a distinctly local ingredient: insects.

It caters to tourists who consider themselves adventurous eaters.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

