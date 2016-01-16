One of NYC's hottest restaurants serves grasshopper guacamole, and it was surprisingly delicious

At first glance, the Black Ant seems like your average Mexican restaurant. The restaurant’s trendy decor reflects its location in New York City’s East Village neighbourhood.

But a visit to the kitchen makes diners realise that they’re in for a unique experience. Among the fresh ingredients that the Black Ant sources from Mexico are grasshoppers and ants. And yes, they use these bugs in their food.

Intrigued by this unusual menu twist, we decided to give Black Ant a try. We were served two of the restaurant’s most popular menu items: guacamole, and croquettes. The guacamole was topped with whole grasshoppers, while the croquettes featured the bugs mixed into the flour, as well as a whole bug on top.

Surprisingly, the grasshoppers didn’t add much of a taste, but they did add some nice texture to the food. They’re crunchy, but not bursting with flavour, so they simply compliment the dish they’re added to.

If bugs aren’t for you, Black Ant has plenty of options that are bug-less, such as a delicious all vegetable dish. But we recommend being adventurous and giving the bugs a chance. We’re happy we did.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Alana Yzola

