Eat These 11 Insect Dishes To Help Solve The World Hunger Problem [PHOTOS]

A new

200-page report from the Food and Agriculture organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says that we should all be adding insects into our diet.Even though we’re raised to believe bugs in our food is a bad thing, insects are chock full of protein and nutrients, and could help reduce world hunger and food shortages.

Plus, bugs actually don’t taste that bad. Plenty of world cultures eat beetles, wasps, caterpillars, grasshoppers, worms, and cicadas daily and enjoy it.

So get over your mental hurdles and see how people eat bugs around the world.

You can eat ant egg tacos in Mexico — the eggs taste buttery and nutty.

Students in the Netherlands baked meal worm quiches that have a mild, nutty flavour.

Here a Netherlands chef prepares a grasshopper spring roll, which adds a salty crunch to the veggies.

Japanese wasp rice crackers are made in Omachi, and are filled with whole digger wasps. They're sweet and crunchy, apparently.

Deep fried cicadas and scorpions on sticks are common street food fare in China and Thailand. Cicadas taste like potato and scorpions taste like soft-shell crab, respectively.

Looking for something a bit more sweet? How about a meal worm cupcake with meal worms on top?

Or crunchy bee larvae that is usually served in Thailand and Japan with sweet dipping sauce. The larvae actually taste a lot like bacon.

And don't forget the insect-filled lollipops you can order online — Mezcal worms, scorpions, and ants are just a lick away.

