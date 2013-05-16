Eat These 11 Insect Dishes To Help Solve The World Hunger Problem [PHOTOS]

A new



200-page report from the Food and Agriculture organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says that we should all be adding insects into our diet.Even though we’re raised to believe bugs in our food is a bad thing, insects are chock full of protein and nutrients, and could help reduce world hunger and food shortages.

Plus, bugs actually don’t taste that bad. Plenty of world cultures eat beetles, wasps, caterpillars, grasshoppers, worms, and cicadas daily and enjoy it.

So get over your mental hurdles and see how people eat bugs around the world.

