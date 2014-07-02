A Former NASA Engineer Is Building An Apocalypse Robot Big Enough To Juggle Cars

Screenshot Computer simulation of the finished product

Dan Granett, a former engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is leading the charge to build a 70-foot-tall diesel-powered robot designed to juggle cars as if they were circus props, reports Gizmodo.

It’s called the BugJuggler, and Granett and his team are currently seeking some $US2.3 million to make it into a reality.

Juggling is complex and require flawless hand-eye coordination, so this sideshow bot will rely upon a human operator embedded in the robot’s head, hooked up to a haptic feedback suit while “juggling” in realtime.

The robot will simply follow the operator’s motions in order to catch and release its “juggling balls” — Volkswagen Beetles.

Monster-sized robot that it is, the first thing to complete is a human-sized proof of concept. Granett estimates the prototype will cost $US30,000 and take 60 days to assemble.

Here is one such (computer-generated!) human-sized prototype:

