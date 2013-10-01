Bugger: RBA Commodity Index Slips In September

The RBA has released its September Commodity Index, disappointing traders with a 2.9% drop in Australian terms and 0.5% fall in SDR Terms (a nebulous IMF accounting measure for currencies).

There’s nothing like a bit of currency volatility to play with what you thought your income was going to be; the exchange rate has clearly knocked the AUD value of the index down this month.

The Aussie dollar is sitting up and through $US0.94 this afternoon, and despite Governor Glenn Stevens’ comment that “a lower level … would assist in rebalancing growth in the economy”, there’s little the RBA can do about the Aussie – short of cutting or talking the economy down – unless the US dollar falls out of bed.

It’s the challenge of apparent prosperity in a small open economy.

