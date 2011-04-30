Take A Tour Of The World's Fastest Car

The Bugatti Veyron has reclaimed its title as the world’s fastest car.
The sleek, futuristic vehicle had to make some changes to get back the designation, including using aeroplane-style parts, a special spoiler, and even a feature that lowers it to the ground once you start driving.
And just wait until you get into some of the nerdy details about the engine and the horsepower:
video.foxnews.comJust in case you’re in the market for one, it will cost you:
Get the rest of the details from Fox’s Gary Gastelu.
This post originally appeared at The Blaze.
