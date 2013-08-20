Bugatti's New Sports Car Pays Homage To A French Racing Champion [PHOTOS]

Bugatti celebrated the world premiere of its Legend “Jean-Pierre Wimille” Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse vehicle in Pebble Beach, California last week.

The two-toned blue stunner was designed to pay tribute to the 1937 Bugatti 57G Tank, and is named after its LeMans-winning driver.

The car is part of Bugatti’s exclusive six-part Legends edition series of the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse. Each model will be limited to just three vehicles.

This particular car has about 1,200 horsepower and can reach 253 miles per hour — with the top down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.