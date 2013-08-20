Bugatti's New Sports Car Pays Homage To A French Racing Champion [PHOTOS]

Bugatti celebrated the world premiere of its Legend “Jean-Pierre Wimille” Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse vehicle in Pebble Beach, California last week.
The two-toned blue stunner was designed to pay tribute to the 1937 Bugatti 57G Tank, and is named after its LeMans-winning driver.
The car is part of Bugatti’s exclusive six-part Legends edition series of the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse. Each model will be limited to just three vehicles.
This particular car has about 1,200 horsepower and can reach 253 miles per hour — with the top down.
Here you can see the new Wimille Legend (left), along with its predecessor, the 57G Tank, in Pebble Beach.
Jean-Pierre Wimille took home Bugatti's first victory in the 57G Tank at the famed Le Mans 24-hour race in 1937.
No detail was spared when designing the cockpit; even the headrests have been embellished with Wimille's stitched signature.
...and the gearshift lever. You'll notice that the stitching has been done in the French national colours: white, blue, and red.
Bugatti will only make 3 Jean-Pierre Wimille vehicles. 'Reinventing history with a modern twist is an extremely exciting challenge,' said Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti's chief designer. 'The Legends reflect the incredible creativity and unbelievable feats of craftsmanship which distinguish a modern Bugatti.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.