Sorry, But Your $1.4 Million Bugatti Veyron Burns More Gas Than Any Other Fancy Car

If you’re going to drop $1.4 million on a brand new Bugatti Veyron, chances are you don’t have to think twice when filling up the tank.



That’s a good thing, because according to CarBuzz, the snazzy sports cars are also the least fuel efficient vehicles on the road, getting only 8 miles per gallon for city driving and just 15 miles per gallon on the highway.

Compare that to the most fuel efficient vehicle out there, the Toyota Prius Hybrid, which gets 51 mpg on city roads and 48 mpg on highways.

Most of the other major gas guzzlers are also luxury vehicles. Check out the full infographic from CarBuzz, with lots of neat facts on how much people pay for gas, below.

