Bugatti Hired A Security Guard Just To Keep Journalists Away From Its Car At The New York Auto Show

Alex Davies

The New York International Auto Show is in full swing at the Jacob Javits centre on Manhattan’s West Side, and journalists have been treated to the debuts of more than a few remarkable vehicles.

But while most of the automakers have hired female models — AKA booth babes — to stand alongside their products, Bugatti took a different approach this year. 

Accompanying the Veyron, the world’s fastest production car, is a security guard, whose job consists of keeping interested members of the press a few yards away from the multi-million dollar ride.

According to the guard, someone checking out the Veyron at last year’s show accidentally damaged it, costing the company quite a bit of cash. So for 2013 they’re not taking any chances — although rumour has it journalists at the show can get closer if they talk to the Bugatti media representative, and set up a time beforehand.

bugatti veyron security guard

 

bugatti veyron

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.