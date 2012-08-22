Bugatti customises Its Fastest Convertible Ever For Pebble Beach

Bugatti’s newly revealed Grand Sport Vitesse SE.

Photo: Bugatti

This year’s Pebble Beach Councours d’Elegance has been packed with cars with a lot of history, but it’s also seen some gorgeous, brand new rides. One of the coolest is Bugatti’s latest customisation of its Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the fastest convertible ever.The Grand Sport Vitesse, introduced in February, is a spinoff of Bugatti’s Veyron 16.4, the fastest production car in the world. The drop top comes complete with 1,200 horsepower and a top speed of 255 MPH; it does 0-62 MPH in a blazing 2.6 seconds.



Revealed on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the customised version features a white and light blue (Bugatti says “bianco” and “new light blue”) paint job over its carbon fibre outer skin, with a Cognac leather interior. The customisation is an homage to the 1928 Type 37A, which won the 1930 Geneva Grand Prix with famous driver Pierre Veyron at the wheel. The original 37A is now owned by Jay Leno.

The car that was revealed at Pebble Beach isn’t on the market, but its colours are available through Bugatti’s customisation program, so you can recreate one for yourself, provided you’ve got $2.2 million on hand.

The Grand Sport Vitesse SE and 37A.

Photo: Bugatti

Now go inside Bugatti’s factory to see how it’s done >

