Bugatti built a luxury sport yacht with a fire pit and Jacuzzi to match its $3.4 million Chiron supercar

There’s now a yacht to match your Bugatti Chiron supercar.

Bugatti teamed up with yacht designer Palmer Johnson to create the Bugatti Niniette 66, a limited-edition sport yacht inspired by the Bugatti Chiron.

The Chiron is a stunning, $A3.4 million sports car with a massive amount of power (1,500 hp, to be exact) that can reach a top speed of 261 mph.

Bugatti has been working with Palmer Johnson on the yacht project since 2015. Bugatti said potential buyers expressed interest after seeing the renderings, but asked for a closer connection to the Chiron that made its world premiere at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. It should come as no surprise that Bugatti owners were among the prospective buyers.

Now Bugatti and Palmer Johnson have unveiled the results of their collaboration — a luxury sports yacht that doesn’t skimp on power. Scroll down for a closer look:

The Bugatti Niniette is a 66-foot-long luxury yacht made of carbon fibre composite so it can really move. Bugatti said the yacht can reach a top speed of 44 knots. Bugatti The spacious open deck comes with leather seats and features naturally blue morta oak wood. Bugatti The lower deck comes with a champagne bar, sun pad, and plenty of open seats. Bugatti The lower deck also comes with a private Jacuzzi... Bugatti ... And fire pit! Bugatti The fire pit sits smack in the center while the Jacuzzi provides a nice view of the water. Bugatti Rather than splitting the interior below the lower deck into multiple cabins, Bugatti opted for a massive, spacious salon with a couch and flat screen TV. Bugatti A king-sized bed sits adjacent to the salon. Bugatti But there's also a massive couch if you want to sleep more people. Bugatti Deliveries of the limited-edition yacht will begin March 2018. Bugatti declined to disclose the price of the yacht. Bugatti

