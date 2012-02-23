Bugatti Just Introduced Its Fastest Convertible Ever

Photo: Courtesy Bugatti SAS

For an incredibly limited production car, the Bugatti Veyron sure has given birth to a number of special editions.There are cars with coachwork by Hermes, a version with porcelain fittings, a convertible, a Super Sport that is capable of 267 MPH, and one that was made specifically for a man’s birthday.



One owner even thought they had made a submarine model, but he was sorely mistaken.

It seems that almost every Veyron produced now is some sort of “special edition.”

And thankfully, Bugatti has now announced the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. This is for customers that want the power of the Super Sport, but also need the open-air comfort of the Grand Sport.

The Vitesse will have the full 1,200 horsepower of the Veyron Super Sport, but top speed should be slightly lower since the roof may fly off.

While this is not confirmed, we anticipate the Vitesse will be limited to the same 225 MPH as the Grand Sport is when the top is removed.

Expect the Vitesse to be ludicrously expensive when it hits the road.

Here it is from behind:

Photo: Courtesy Bugatti SAS

Now check out the fastest cars on the road >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.