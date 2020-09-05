Bugatti now sells a kiddie car that costs more than some brand-new BMWs — take a closer look at the Bugatti Baby II

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Bugatti teamed up with The Little Car Company to develop a miniature version of its 1920s Type 35 race car.

Dubbed the Bugatti Baby II, the car is built to 75% scale and boasts an impressive list of features like LED headlights, hydraulic brakes, and an electric powertrain with regenerative braking.

The top-of-the-line model can reach speeds of 42 mph and costs nearly $US70,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bugattis might be tempting, but their seven-figure price tags aren’t. The good thing is, now’s your chance to score one for right around $US35,000 â€” less than the price of the average new car in the US.

That may sound like the deal of the century, but, as with all things that sound to good to be true, there is a slight catch. Although technically a Bugatti, the Bugatti Baby II is, as its name might suggest, a three-quarters-scale replica meant for teens and young adults.

Developed jointly by Bugatti and The Little Car Company â€” which makes, you guessed it, little cars â€” the Bugatti Baby II isn’t some run-of-the-mill pedal car or ride-on toy. It boasts quite the spec list, featuring a limited-slip differential, LED headlights, and hydraulic brakes.

In its highest-spec Pur Sang specification, the Baby hits a totally ridiculous top speed of 42 mph. But would you expect anything less than totally ridiculous from Bugatti, the maker of a 1,500-horsepower supercar? No, you wouldn’t.

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at the Bugatti Baby II.

To celebrate its 110th anniversary last year, Bugatti teamed up with The Little Car Company to develop a driving, 75% scale car called the Bugatti Baby II.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Now, Bugatti’s sharing all the specs, details, and pricing of the pint-sized ride.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

As its name might tell you, this isn’t the first time Bugatti has built a miniature car.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The original Bugatti Baby was a 50% scale, kiddie version of the Type 35 that Bugatti sold from 1927 to 1936.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

This time around, Bugatti made the Baby a bit larger and brought it into the 21st century.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The car comes in three versions, all of which boast rear-wheel drive, a limited-slip differential, hydraulic brakes, and multiple driving modes.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

While the base model hits a plenty-respectable top speed of 30 mph, the upper-tier Vitesse and Pur Sang versions can reach a frightening 42 mph.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Those models come with a “speed key” — much like you might find in a Chiron — which unlocks all of the Baby’s 13.4 horsepower.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The top-of-the-line Pur Sang model — which Bugatti says is “targeted at collectors” — boasts hand-formed aluminium bodywork that requires more than 200 hours to create.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The base Baby can travel 15 miles on a charge, while the Vitesse and Pur Sang versions can go twice as far thanks to larger battery packs.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The Baby’s dashboard features working replicas of the original Type 35’s instruments, but the oil gauge now displays power and the fuel-pressure gauge shows battery level.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Bugatti and The Little Car Company also carefully recreated the Type 35’s handling characteristics using 3D scans of an original car.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Some modern touches include LED headlights, a regenerative-braking system, and adjustable dampers so drivers can fine-tune handling.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

The Baby II starts at roughly $US35,000 for the base version, while a Pur Sang model will run you close to $US70,000.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Although all 500 cars sold out within the first three weeks after the project was announced last year, some slots have opened up as clients’ circumstances changed “due to recent global events,” Bugatti said.

Bugatti Bugatti Baby II.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.