The Next World's Fastest Car Could Be A Bugatti Hybrid

The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport.

Photo: Bugatti

Bugatti’s Veyron 16.4 became the fastest production car in the world in 2005, and the French automaker has held the title ever since.To make sure it stays on top, Bugatti is working on a car that will have 1,600 horsepower and hit 290 mph. That’s 32 mph faster than the current record holder, the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport.



To make that happen, it needs to cut a lot of weight — more than 500 pounds — while adding power.

According to Auto Express, the new Bugatti could have an electric motor in addition to the W16 engine. Chief Vehicle Engineer Jens Schulenburg told the British car site:

The big challenge will be reducing weight – we are looking at some incredible technologies, such as wheels made entirely from carbon fibre. We’re considering hybrids, too.

The potentially hybrid Bugatti, which will go from 0 to 62 mph in 1.8 seconds, is set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next September.

