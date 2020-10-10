Take an exclusive tour of this $4 million Bugatti, which will run you $10,000 for a set of tires alone

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the lightened version of the regular Chiron.

It shaves 110 pounds off of the normal Chiron’s weight with the use of magnesium wheels and titanium exhaust tips.

Only 60 Pur Sports will be made for the worldwide market, each priced starting at $US3.6 million.

You wouldn’t think Bugatti, a company that makes 1,500-horsepower supercars with enough cylinders to celebrate a Sweet 16, would have much in common with boutique British automaker Lotus. But when it comes to the Chiron Pur Sport, the French automaker did appear to take a leaf out of Lotus’s book.

“Simplify, then add lightness,” is the Lotus company guiding philosophy, where minimalistic cars are the top priority â€” the logic being that powerful, heavy cars go fast in a straight line but don’t handle as well. The Chiron is in no way light, but the Pur Sport version of it has been tweaked to prioritise handling and agility. And it’s lighter than the original. Slightly.

Don’t worry, it’s still just as powerful as the normal Chiron â€” think 1,500 horsepower powerful â€” but it has lighter wheels and exhaust tips, and a stiffer suspension for improved cornering.

Business Insider was recently invited to check out the Chiron Pur Sport in person. The car has a starting price of $US3.6 million, a company representative said, but the show example is priced at $US4 million.

Read on to see what, exactly, you get in a $US4 million car â€” besides the love and adoration of your peers, of course.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the lighter, better-handling version of the Chiron.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

It has the same 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged, W16, 1,500-horsepower engine as the regular Chiron.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

But it sheds 110 pounds from the standard Chiron thanks to a lightweight exhaust, a fixed rear wing, and lighter wheels.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The wheels are made of lightweight magnesium and have a slight negative camber to them, which means they tilt inward, for improved cornering traction.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

As part of the Pur Sport Exterior Package, the wheels have little “winglets” on them that help with improved aerodynamics and hot-air extraction.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Another feature of the Exterior Package is a black-trimmed taillight, instead of the standard aluminium trim.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

That massive, fixed, carbon fibre wing is hard to miss.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

It’s 74.8 inches wide and is 22 pounds lighter.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The accent lettering is part of the Exterior Package, too.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Lest people walking by briefly forget what kind of car it is you drive.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

One set of the special Michelin Sport Cup 2R tires, co-developed by Bugatti especially for the Pur Sport, will run you $US10,000.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The carbon-fibre roof is also an option. Otherwise, the roof is typically painted to match the rest of the body.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The exhaust tips are 3D printed titanium, which makes them lighter.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

In person, the car is massive.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

This is a new paint for the Pur Sport called Agile Blue.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Inside, it’s surprisingly minimalist for a car so expensive.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Everything is largely upholstered in lightweight Alcantara.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The windows are double-paned, though, for maximum quietness in the cabin.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

These custom, textured door cards are an option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The rest of the doors have exposed carbon fibre.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

A Bugatti representative said that most Bugatti owners only put about 1,000 miles on their cars per year.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

It’s because most of them typically have big car collections. Don’t we all? (We don’t.)

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Pur Sport’s redline was also raised by 200 rpm, which encourages drivers to stay on the throttle longer.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Up close, the rear diffuser is gigantic.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

An attractive, blue stripe runs along the interior, aesthetically splitting it in two.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

All Chiron Pur Sports take two months to hand-assemble by the 20 or so technicians at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Only 60 of them will be made for the worldwide market, yet not all of them have been sold. This is your chance!

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

They have a starting price of $US3.6 million.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

But this particular one, with all its options, was priced closer to $US4 million.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

