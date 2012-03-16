Bugatti and Ferrari Earn Top Awards At Amelia Island Concours

Photo: Courtesy Neil Rashba Photography

At the 17th annual Amelia Island Concours show last weekend, automotive elegance was in full display.At the Florida golf resort were a number of beauties, including Shelby Cobras (celebrating its 50th anniversary), Ferrari 250 GTO, and some experimental Corvettes, Autoblog writes.



But the highlights of the weekend were a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 and a 1962 Ferrari 330 LM.

The Bugatti in the show, of which there are three like it in the world, earned the Concours d’Elegance award, while the Ferrari took home the Concours de Sport award.

