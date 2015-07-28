Mums are furious at the new Bugaboo ads that show a model running in a bikini

PostbyBugaboo.

A photo posted on high-end buggy company Bugaboo’s social media accounts of an athletic “mum” wearing a bikini and jogging along with her $US800 Bugaboo stroller has sparked outrage amongst many of the brand’s followers.

“See how the model and mum Ymre Stikema stays fit and healthy with the Bugaboo Runner,” reads the caption to the post on Facebook.



The Instagram photo’s caption says: “Wow doesn’t model and mother of 2-year old Lymée, Ymre Stiekema look amazing in this @nlvogue shoot! Check out the Bugaboo Journal (link in bio) to read our interview with the real-life Bugaboo Runner. #runfree #bugaboorunner #bugaboo #style #fashion.”

As we first spotted on Digiday, mums quickly began sarcastically responding in their droves:

Then, as Digiday reports, came the next wave: “Backlash against the backlash.” Other mothers began responding, with one commenter suggesting that those criticising the campaign were “jealous.”

Bugaboo didn’t directly address the comments on social media, (apart from responding to once commenter who questioned the suspension on the buggy) but it released this statement to TODAY:

“We designed our Bugaboo Runner jogging extension with active parents in mind. We want to inspire mums and dads everywhere to explore the world with their families, while keeping up with an active and healthy lifestyle. In addition to Ymre Stiekema — a mum who enjoys running and happens to be a model — our marketing initiatives feature parents who love running, including our own staff at Bugaboo, providing their experiences with their children and the Bugaboo Runner. We believe that all parents should run free no matter where they are on their fitness journeys and what they choose to wear on their runs.”

NOW WATCH: We Can Guess Baby Names Based On What State They Were Born In



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.