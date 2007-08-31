Bug Labs Unveils Site, "Open-Source" Gadget Specs

Flatiron-based mobile-device startup Bug Labs has launched its Web site, with tech specs and more information about the “open-source” handset they will start selling in Q4.



Bug’s mix-and-match gadget is designed so developers can buy a base unit and add on hardware modules like GPS, a digital camera, a touch-sensitive LCD screen, or a motion sensor, and write whatever software applications they want. Bug has about 100 modules in mind and will roll them out gradually after the device starts shipping this fall. Bug was founded by Peter Semmelhack and is funded by Union Square Ventures.

