Bug Labs To Show Off Mystery Device Next Week?

, the USV-backed gadget startup, could shed new light on its “open source” mobile device at an open-bar get together it’s hosting at Punch next Tuesday in the Flatiron District. Bug’s plan, as we understand it, is to sell a basic device with a few features and open specifications so people and companies can design hardware and software that plays along with it and redistribute the new gadget. For example, someone might take the basic device and turn it into a mobile TV gadget by adding an antenna/tuner and video software. Here’s hoping the Bug team brings along a few prototypes beyond the “wood mockups” they showed bloggers in San Francisco last month. More details on Bug Labs’ blog.



