Bug Labs Teases With "Open-Source" Gadget Photos

Flatiron-based Bug Labs has finally posted a few photos of its “open-source” mobile gadget and some of the hardware modules it will sell. (Larger photo after the jump.) Bug’s product is basically a Lego kit for mobile engineers: Starting this quarter, you will be able to buy a base unit and add-on modules — like LCD displays, GPS, a digital camera, motion-sensor, etc. — and write whatever software you want the handset to run.



Bug has planned about 100 hardware modules that it will release eventually, or you can design and manufacture your own. No official pricing yet, but founder Peter Semmelhack told us in August that a starter kit should sell somewhere in the hundreds of dollars. The company is backed by Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital.

