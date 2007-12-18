Bug Labs Opens SDK

Flatiron-based Bug Labs, the build-your-own-mobile-gadget startup, has opened its software developers kit to the public. Now anyone can design and code applications for Bug’s neat little devices, test them with an emulator, and share them with the world. Bug Labs is also hosting a bar night tonight in about an hour at Verlaine on the Lower East Side: info here.
