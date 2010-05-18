Touring New York Startups: Meet Bug Labs

Big thanks to our friend Joel Shaughnessy who tagged along and took these great photos for us >

There’s a reason electronic hardware is dominated by just a few brands.It takes time and boatloads of money to build a product. Not to mention, the hellish approval process with the FCC.



After all that, there’s no guarantee the product will be a hit.

Just ask the guys that built the JooJoo.

To upend the delays and financial dangers of the normal hardware process, New York-based Bug Labs offers an open-source hardware alternative.

Bug sells a bunch of modules that lock together like Lego pieces to build little gadgets. A Bug kit sells for $400 to $700 depending on what’s in it.

Say you want to make a gadget. You can buy a Bug kit, build your device, test it, and then start shopping it around. If you think you can sell a few hundred or thousand of your device, Bug helps put finishing touches on it. And because Bug’s hardware has already been approved by the FCC, it’s easier to clear that hurdle.

Bug CEO and founder Peter Semmelhack told us he built a little Bug that has a 3G wireless connection and a motion detecting accelerometer on it. He threw in on his sailboat. From afar, he can monitor how much the boat is shaking. If the boat starts shaking too much because of choppy seas he can go check it out or have a friend that lives nearby make sure everything is OK.

Now, says Peter, imagine if he wanted to start selling these things to other boat owners. With Bug’s kits, it would be easy to do.

It sounds neat, but it also sounds like it only appeals to a niche group of people. Can Bug Labs turn into a real business? Peter sure thinks so.

When we suggested it would be a small business, he said it was not going to be some small pet project. “It’s not just going to be a $10 million a year company,” he says, adding, “Based on interest we’ve gotten this year alone, I know we’ll be bigger.”

How big can Bug become? He brings up open source software company Red Hat, which had $653 million in revenue last year.

To get to that size, Bug is working with big enterprise clients. If Bug Labs can be the primary dealer for those companies, then it just might become the hardware answer to Red Hat.

