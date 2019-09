Flatiron-based Bug Labs, whose “open-source” mobile gadget we got a peek at last week, is hunting for beta testers for its software and hardware. More information and the application on Bug Blogger.



See Also: Bug Labs Unveils ‘Open-Source’ Mobile Gadget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.