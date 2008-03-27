Bug Labs Founder: Sold Out Of Open-Source Mobile Gadgets

Dan Frommer

We stopped by Bug Labs‘ Flatiron headquarters tonight, where founder Peter Semmelhack told us he’s sold out of the first batch of the “Bug,” his startup’s open-source wireless device. Want one? Get in line. The next shipment is scheduled for May.

What’s a Bug? Think of it as a lego kit for mobile geeks: Mix-and-match pieces like LCD touchscreens, digital cameras, wi-fi, GPS, etc., all attached to a base unit. You can write any software you want for the gadgets — it’s basically a tiny computer — and because the hardware specs are open-source too, you can also design physical add-ons.

Semmelhack says, as expected, many of the first buyers were mobile hobbyists. But he was surprised to find out that about a third of the early adopters were corporations who are looking at the Bug as a potential replacement for expensive, custom devices.

