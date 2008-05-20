Bug Labs Announces Developer Challenge: Free Beer, Job Interview For Mobile Apps!

Who needs Google (GOOG) and their million-dollar mobile developer challenges? Not open-source mobile gadget startup Bug Labs.



Bug will host another open-house at their Flatiron, NYC headquarters tomorrow, showing off demo apps running on Bug gadgets. They’ve also tossed enticing bait to local mobile developers.

If you create an app on BUGnet and walk us all through it at the Open House, you’ll get a T-Shirt, job interview, and six pack from the fridge :-)

Sold! More info (and location) on Bug’s blog.

See Also:

Bug Labs Founder: Enterprise Loves My Gadgets

Five Google Android Apps We Love

Google Hands Out $1.25 Million To 50 Android App Winners

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.