Buffett's Sidekick: Not So Fast, The Job Market Is Still Lousy, And There's More Pain To Come

We’re not quite sure how best to reconcile this with the headlines earlier this week about Buffett declaring a robust recovery with no chance of a double dip.



Charlie Munger isn’t so sanguine.

CNBC:

Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman, said the job market is likely to stay “lousy” for an extended period, and that he doesn’t see anything that would prompt employers to hire in the immediate future.

Munger also warned that the pain is not over in many sectors, citing timber and commercial real estate as two sectors where there is “more pain to come.”

