Buffett's Salary Just $175,000

Credit downgrade aside, Buffett put his peers to shame this year, proving that all his talk about prudence and conservatism wasn’t just bull. And unlike his paid-up peers, he didn’t draw an eyebrow raising salary that would bring a negative spotlight on his firm. Just $175,000.



Of course, the guy is one of the richest in the world and Berkshire doesn’t do stock options, plus any actual salary would be meaningless to him.

