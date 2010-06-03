Buffett's Big Warning: State's Facing A "Terrible Problem" In Rolling Over Their Debt

Photo: CNBC

Warren Buffett’s appearance in front of the FCIC resulted in very few fireworks. As we saw it, the Oracle totally charmed the panelists, preventing them from landing a blow on anyone.But this is interesting, especially if, like us, you think that state finances remain a growing economic problem.



According to DealBook, he warned of a “terrible problem” for states in refinancing their debts. Asked whether various states should be rates AAA, he said: “If the federal government will step in to help them, they are triple-A. If the federal government won’t step in to help them, who knows what they are.”

