Buffett's Big News Screws Fox Biz

Once again, Fox Biz was screwed this morning by its decision to no longer compete in the morning.



Inside Cable News:

Today the news that Berkshire Hatthaway was going to make the biggest acquisition in its history with the planned purchase of Burlington Northern showed a striking difference in how FBN and CNBC cover the story in the mornings in a new Imus world. CNBC had Becky Quick interview Warren Buffett live on Squawk Box. Meanwhile, FBN has only been able to deal with the story within the confines of the Imus in the Morning framework. That means business updates and, right now, Dagan McDowell, talking with Imus about it. Neil Cavuto apparently phoned in earlier to the Imus program to talk about the deal. But where’s the obligatory Buffett interview? Delayed apparently. Liz Claman will interview Buffett at 3pm today. That’s nearly seven hours after CNBC had him. Seven hours.

Indeed. Liz Claman even said on Twitter that if by 3:00 PM you haven’t had enough Buffett media, you can turn to her interview. That must be frustrating, given the Buffett access she received back during CNBC days.

