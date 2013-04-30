Warren Buffett's Advice To A Columbia University Investing Class

Investors are constantly looking nuggets of wisdom from the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, so this tidbit on Omaha.com caught our eye.



It’s just one quote from Buffett. He was at a 165 person Columbia University investing class, and one of the students asked him how to prepare for a career in investing.

From Omaha.com:

…Buffett thought for a few seconds and then reached for the stack of reports, trade publications and other papers he had brought with him.

“Read 500 pages like this every day,” said Buffett, or words to that effect. “That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest. All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it.”

Knowledge is power, y’all.

